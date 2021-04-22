World Markets

Libyan oil output down to 1 mln bpd and could drop further, NOC says

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ESAM OMRAN AL-FETORI

Libya's oil production fell to about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in recent days and could drop further amid budgetary issues, the country's National Oil Corporation said on Thursday.

Production fell from about 1.3 million bpd, the NOC said.

