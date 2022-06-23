Libyan oil minister says NOC withholding output figures from him

In JUNE 23 story, corrects final paragraph to show that NOC leadership is not a sovereign position that requires parliamentary approval to change

TUNIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Libyan Oil Minister Mohamed Oun said on Thursday that National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla was withholding production data from him, raising doubts over figures he issued last week.

The minister's office told Reuters last week that Libyan oil output had fallen to 100,000-150,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a result of an oil blockade by groups aligned with eastern factions. He later said it was 700,000 bpd.

Oun was speaking on Thursday at a Cabinet meeting of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which is based in Tripoli, in a published video. He said it was unacceptable that he no know the accurate figures before next week's OPEC meeting.

In response, GNU prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said he agreed with Oun and wanted to change the NOC board.

The NOC did not respond to requests for comment.

While NOC is one of Libya's so-called sovereign institutions, its leadership is not a sovereign position requiring approval by the two legislative bodies that have taken opposing stances in the conflict.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Grant McCool)

