Libyan migrants are victims of crimes against humanity - UN mission

Removes reference to embargo time in headline, sends to more subscribers

GENEVA, March 27 (Reuters) - A U.N. fact-finding mission on Libya said on Monday that it had reasonable grounds to believe war crimes and crimes against humanity had been committed, including against migrants, and that it would relay the evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The mission, tasked with investigating abuses in the North African country since 2016, said in its final report submitted to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council that violations were committed by both state security forces and armed groups.

Migrants, thousands of whom seek to transit through the country every year, were targeted in particular and the team of three independent investigators found "overwhelming evidence" that they had been systematically tortured.

It also had reasonable grounds to believe that they were subject to sexual slavery, it said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Angus McDowall, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.