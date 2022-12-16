World Markets

Libyan GNU govt refuses Egypt's move on maritime borders' demarcation -statement

December 16, 2022 — 02:24 pm EST

Written by Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba for Reuters ->

Adding details, background

CAIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) refused an Egyptian presidency decree unilaterally demarcating Egypt's western maritime borders, the Libyan foreign ministry said in a statement on its Facebook account on Friday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a presidential decree on Sunday demarcating the country's western maritime borders with neighboring Libya.

The Egyptian unilateral move is a violation of Libyan rights, the statement said, urging the Cairo government to hold talks.

"Egyptian-Libyan maritime borders' demarcation should be finalised through negotiations that respect principle of equality", the statement said.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.