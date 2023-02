CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) will increase oil production to 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab Writing by Clauda Tanios Editing by David Goodman )

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.