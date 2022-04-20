World Markets

Libya shutdowns cause 550k bpd output loss, NOC media office says

Angus McDowall Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISMAIL ZITOUNY

Libya is currently losing more than 550,000 barrels per day in oil production from blockades on major fields and export terminals, the National Oil Corporation media office said on Wednesday.

The blockades by groups in southern and eastern Libya citing political demands have caused NOC to declare force majeure on output from several major fields and ports in recent days. The first field went offline on Sunday with others following on Monday and Tuesday.

