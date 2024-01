Jan 3 (Reuters) - Libya's oil protests forced a partial reduction in the oil production at Libya's Sharara oilfield, which produces 300,000 barrels per day, two engineers told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ayman Werfalli in Benghazi, writing by Yomna Ehab and Louise Heavens)

((yomna.ehab@thomsonreuters.com;))

