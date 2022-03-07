World Markets

Libya oil engineers say preparations underway to restart Sharara, El Feel fields

Contributor
Ayman al-Warfali Reuters
Published

Engineers at the Libyan oil fields of Sharara and El Feel said work was underway on Monday to prepare to resume production after a pipeline valve was reopened.

National Oil Corp said on Sunday that the closure of the two fields after an armed group shut the pipeline valve last week had caused a drop in output of 330,000 barrels per day.

