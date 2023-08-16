News & Insights

Libya clashes toll hits 55 dead - medical agency

Credit: REUTERS/HAZEM AHMED

August 16, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by Reuters Libya newsroom for Reuters ->

TRIPOLI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The death toll from clashes in Libya's capital on Monday and Tuesday was 55 dead and 146 injured, the spokesperson of Tripoli's Emergency Medicine and Support Centre said on Wednesday.

The clashes were the deadliest in Tripoli for years and calmed late on Tuesday after one faction handed over the head of a rival faction, whose seizure had triggered the fighting, to a neutral force.

(Reporting by Reuters Libya newsroom, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
