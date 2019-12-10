World Markets

Libya approves Total's purchase of Marathon Oil stake in Waha concessions

Yousef Saba Reuters
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday it had approved the purchase by France's Total of Marathon Oil's stake in the country's Waha concessions.

The French company committed to invest $650 million to increase production by around 180,000 barrels per day (bpd), NOC said in a statement.

