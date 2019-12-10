Libya approves Total's purchase of Marathon Oil stake in Waha concessions

CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday it had approved the purchase by France's Total TOTF.PA of Marathon Oil's MRO.N stake in the country's Waha concessions.

The French company committed to invest $650 million to increase production by around 180,000 barrels per day (bpd), NOC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Patrick Werr and David Evans)

