Libya aims to increase oil production to 2 mln bpd, NOC says

Adds background

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) will increase oil production to 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NOC has a timeframe of three to five years to achieve this target, it said.

Libya's crude oil production reached 1.215 million bpd in January, earlier data showed.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; writing by Clauda Tanios; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.