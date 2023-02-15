World Markets

Libya aims to increase oil production to 2 mln bpd, NOC says

Credit: REUTERS/HAZEM AHMED

February 15, 2023 — 07:42 am EST

Written by Yomna Ehab for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) will increase oil production to 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NOC has a timeframe of three to five years to achieve this target, it said.

Libya's crude oil production reached 1.215 million bpd in January, earlier data showed.

