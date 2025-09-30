Libstar Holdings (JSE:LBR) Price Target Increased by 13.78% to 4.35

The average one-year price target for Libstar Holdings (JSE:LBR) has been revised to R4,35 / share. This is an increase of 13.78% from the prior estimate of R3,82 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R3,64 to a high of R5,25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.07% from the latest reported closing price of R469,00 / share.

Libstar Holdings Maintains 0.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.03%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Libstar Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBR is 1.17%, an increase of 15.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.71% to 1,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 558K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 15.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBR by 10.72% over the last quarter.

AEDAX - INVESCO European Growth Fund holds 301K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing a decrease of 28.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBR by 18.55% over the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 167K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBR by 19.54% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBR by 4.69% over the last quarter.

DRIOX - Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund holds 63K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBR by 7.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

