Library of Congress Reports Surge in Crypto Law Searches

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
The U.S. Library of Congress’ law division has beefed up its cryptocurrency legal resources to meet a spike in demand for information on the topics.

  • The national library last week unveiled a crypto guide to help readers navigate the United States’ evolving regulatory treatment of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
  • “Recent economic and geopolitical events” have fueled readers’ heightened search interest, wrote Law Librarian-in-Residence Louis Myers in his Oct. 22 blog post.
  • Myers’ guide includes a breakdown of relevant federal regulators, tips on trawling state law resources, links to “secondary sources” and to the library’s previous research on cryptocurrency regulation around the world.
  • Library staffers did not immediately answer CoinDesk’s questions regarding the size of the search spike.

