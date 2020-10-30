Library of Congress Reports Surge in Crypto Law Searches

The U.S. Library of Congress’ law division has beefed up its cryptocurrency legal resources to meet a spike in demand for information on the topics.

The national library last week unveiled a crypto guide to help readers navigate the United States’ evolving regulatory treatment of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

“Recent economic and geopolitical events” have fueled readers’ heightened search interest, wrote Law Librarian-in-Residence Louis Myers in his Oct. 22 blog post.

Myers’ guide includes a breakdown of relevant federal regulators, tips on trawling state law resources, links to “secondary sources” and to the library’s previous research on cryptocurrency regulation around the world.

Library staffers did not immediately answer CoinDesk’s questions regarding the size of the search spike.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.