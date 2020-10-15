Libra Hires HSBC Veteran Ian Jenkins as CFO, Risk Chief of Digital Payments Unit
The Libra Association, the organization developing the Facebook-backed cryptocurrency project libra, on Thursday hired longtime banking executive Ian Jenkins to lead the stablecoin group’s finance and risk operations.
- Jenkins will become chief financial officer and chief risk officer for Libra Networks, the group’s digital payments subsidiary.
- Jenkins previously led international banking giant HSBC’s business finance group. He has worked in various banking and finance roles since at least 1990.
- His hiring adds another HSBC name to Libra’s C-suite. The former CEO of the international banking giant, James Emmet, took the reins on Oct. 1.
Related Stories
- Authorities Arrest 20 Suspected of Ties to Russian Rapper’s Alleged Money Laundering Syndicate
- Filecoin Launch Finally Brings $200M ICO to Fruition
- New York’s Financial Regulator Puts Focus on Crypto Firms for Digital Reporting Initiative
- Isle of Man Regulator Says Bitcoin, Ether Not Considered Securities in New Guidance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.