Cryptocurrencies

Libra Hires HSBC Veteran Ian Jenkins as CFO, Risk Chief of Digital Payments Unit

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

The Libra Association, the organization developing the Facebook-backed cryptocurrency project libra, on Thursday hired longtime banking executive Ian Jenkins to lead the stablecoin group’s finance and risk operations.

  • Jenkins will become chief financial officer and chief risk officer for Libra Networks, the group’s digital payments subsidiary.
  • Jenkins previously led international banking giant HSBC’s business finance group. He has worked in various banking and finance roles since at least 1990.
  • His hiring adds another HSBC name to Libra’s C-suite. The former CEO of the international banking giant, James Emmet, took the reins on Oct. 1.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular