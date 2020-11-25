Cryptocurrencies

Libra Association Taps Saumya Bhavsar as General Counsel for Payments Subsidiary

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

The Libra Association, the organization developing the Facebook-backed cryptocurrency project libra, has hired a former banking regulator and industry veteran as general counsel for its payments subsidiary.

The hire, Saumya Bhavsar, will assist Libra Networks in “launching and managing a compliant payment system,” the Swiss-based association said Wednesday. That could be crucial for a project that faces regulatory headwinds at seemingly every turn.

Bhavsar will be calling upon 25 years in banking regulation across the public and private sector. She was a senior attorney at the U.S. national banking regulator the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Related: Twitter Hires Noted Hacker as Head of Security Months After Bitcoin Scam

She then pivoted to private sector regulatory roles at Euroclear, UBS and Credit Suisse, her LinkedIn profile shows. Bhavsar spent the most recent three years at Credit Suisse.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular