Libra Association appoints Stuart Levey as CEO

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook Inc-led effort to build global digital currency Libra, said on Wednesday it had appointed Stuart Levey as its first chief executive officer.

Levey is currently serving as Chief Legal Officer of HSBC.

