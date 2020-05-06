Libra Association appoints Stuart Levey as CEO
May 6 (Reuters) - Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook Inc-led FB.O effort to build global digital currency Libra, said on Wednesday it had appointed Stuart Levey as its first chief executive officer.
Levey is currently serving as Chief Legal Officer of HSBC.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
