Liberum Capital Reiterates THG (THG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Liberum Capital reiterated coverage of THG (THG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for THG is $160.31. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 146.55% from its latest reported closing price of $65.02.

The projected annual revenue for THG is $5,886MM, an increase of 156.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.65.

THG Declares $0.81 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $65.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.98%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,143K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 9.44% over the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 262K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 3.42% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GENY - Principal Millennials Index ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in THG. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.02%, a decrease of 31.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 45,758K shares.

