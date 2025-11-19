Liberum Capital Reiterates Plus500 (PLSQF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Liberum Capital reiterated coverage of Plus500 (OTCPK:PLSQF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.74% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plus500 is $39.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.50 to a high of $44.67. The average price target represents an increase of 63.74% from its latest reported closing price of $24.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plus500 is 646MM, a decrease of 16.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus500. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLSQF is 0.28%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.44% to 13,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,558K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing an increase of 74.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLSQF by 347.58% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,144K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLSQF by 13.22% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,070K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLSQF by 12.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,021K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLSQF by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 636K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLSQF by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.