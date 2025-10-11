Liberum Capital Reiterates Next 15 Group (NXFNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Liberum Capital reiterated coverage of Next 15 Group (OTCPK:NXFNF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Next 15 Group. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXFNF is 0.02%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.66% to 1,061K shares.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 235K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 234K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 164K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 100K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing a decrease of 23.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXFNF by 35.35% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

