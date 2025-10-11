Liberum Capital Reiterates Hostelworld Group (HSWLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Liberum Capital reiterated coverage of Hostelworld Group (OTCPK:HSWLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.83% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hostelworld Group is $2.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.70 to a high of $2.91. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hostelworld Group is 101MM, an increase of 9.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostelworld Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSWLF is 0.14%, an increase of 4,102.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 112.19% to 800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Travel Tech ETF holds 425K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing a decrease of 111.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSWLF by 32.20% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 136K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 94K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

