Liberum Capital Reiterates Currys (LON:CURY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Liberum Capital reiterated coverage of Currys (LON:CURY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.32% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Currys is 71.20. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.32% from its latest reported closing price of 48.00.

The projected annual revenue for Currys is 9,450MM, a decrease of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Currys. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURY is 0.05%, an increase of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 88,941K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,760K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,066K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 12.52% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,316K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,045K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,622K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,579K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 12.04% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,330K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,238K shares, representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 20.43% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 6,260K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

