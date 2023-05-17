Liberum Capital Downgrades Greggs (LSE:GRG)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Liberum Capital downgraded their outlook for Greggs (LSE:GRG) from to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greggs is 3,242.67. The forecasts range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of $4,200.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.64% from its latest reported closing price of 2,780.00.

The projected annual revenue for Greggs is 1,742MM, an increase of 15.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

Greggs Maintains 2.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greggs. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRG is 0.36%, an increase of 31.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 15,594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 4,125K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,548K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares, representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRG by 26.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,317K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRG by 21.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 764K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRG by 27.57% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 661K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRG by 17.26% over the last quarter.

