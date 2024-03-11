News & Insights

Liberty's Czech steel mill pledges 200 million euros in cost cuts, report says

March 11, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PRAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - Czech steelmaker Liberty Ostrava will cut costs by 200 million euros ($218.4 million) and reduce production by more than half in a restructuring plan aimed at restarting its idled blast furnace, daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Monday.

A regional court spokesman said on Feb. 28 that the company had pledged to deliver a completed restructuring plan to creditors by the end of last week, after the court upheld a moratorium on debt it owed.

A Liberty Ostrava spokesperson said the company had started presenting its restructuring plan to creditors on Sunday, but the group did not disclose details in a statement.

The company, part of the steel group owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, temporarily shut its blast furnace last October and is locked in a dispute over debts with its main energy provider TAMEH Czech, hobbling both companies.

Along with the cost cuts, the restructuring plan will see the company reduce production to 80,000 tonnes a month, a 60% cut from full production in the past, Hospodarske Noviny said.

If the company succeeds in striking a deal with TAMEH Czech over the renewal of power supplies, the blast furnace could be back in June, while its relaunch would wait until next January without a deal.

"We are continuing efforts to unblock the impasse with TAMEH Czech," Liberty Ostrava said in an emailed statement, adding it was continuing with "Plan B" in case it does not reach a deal.

It also said it was starting its rolling mills again, and was looking at other heating options or suppliers.

TAMEH has claimed more than 2 billion crowns ($86.4 million) in past dues from Liberty Ostrava, and has shut off supplies and declared insolvency. Liberty Ostrava has offered to buy it, a manager at Liberty told Reuters last month.

The steelmaker is a large employer in the country's industrial east, with 6,000 workers.

($1 = 23.1500 Czech crowns)

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Editing by Jan Harvey)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

