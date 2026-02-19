Markets
Liberty Wealth Buys $19 Million of Dimensional Global Ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

February 19, 2026 — 09:45 am EST

Written by John Ballard for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

On Feb. 4, 2026, Liberty Wealth Management LLC disclosed a new position in Dimensional Global ex U.S. Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX).

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 4, 2026, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired 367,041 shares of Dimensional Global ex U.S. Core Fixed Income ETF. The estimated transaction value was $19.3 million, based on the average price during the quarter.

What else to know

  • This is a new position, representing 2.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM) as of Dec. 31, 2025.
  • Top holdings after the filing:
    • NYSEMKT: DFAU: $37.6 million (4.9% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: IVW: $32.0 million (4.1% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: DFAC: $31.8 million (4.1% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ: AAPL: $31.8 million (4.1% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: QUAL: $31.6 million (4.1% of AUM)
  • As of February 3, 2026, shares were priced at $52.97, up 3.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 13.7 percentage points
  • DFGX’s annualized dividend yield was 2.82%.
  • The shares were 3.2% below the 52-week high.

ETF overview

MetricValue
AUM$1.5 billion
Dividend Yield2.82%
Price (as of market close 2/3/26)$52.97
1-Year Total Return3.2%

ETF snapshot

  • The investment strategy centers on providing broad exposure to global ex-US fixed-income markets by primarily investing in foreign government and corporate debt securities.
  • The portfolio comprises obligations issued or guaranteed by foreign governments, agencies, supranational organizations, and corporations, providing diversification across international fixed-income sectors.
  • Structured as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent, rules-based approach, the fund aims to deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns with an annualized dividend yield of 2.82% and daily liquidity.

The Dimensional Global ex U.S. Core Fixed Income ETF provides diversified exposure to international fixed-income markets outside the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

Liberty Wealth Management is a wealth advisory firm that holds an extensive portfolio of stocks and other assets for clients. The fund manager made several adjustments in the quarter, including adding to bond funds like DFGX and to stocks through individual stock purchases and ETFs. This shows a balanced strategy to pursue quality growth while also maintaining adequate income.

DFGX offers a low-cost way for investors to gain exposure to foreign government bonds, such as those from Japan and Europe. It provides diversification and stability to complement investments in growth-oriented assets, such as the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, which was the firm’s second-largest holding in the 13F.

Following two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve last year, investors are anticipating further rate cuts in 2026 and, therefore, lower interest rates. This makes buying bond funds now a way to lock in higher yields and potentially position for a rotation toward bonds in the new year.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

