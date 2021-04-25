Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRP.A) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 133% Share Price Gain

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRP.A) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 133% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 61%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 133%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:LTRP.A Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 133% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 12% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

