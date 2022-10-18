Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRP.A) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRP.A) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings had US$1.32b in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.08b, its net debt is less, at about US$246.0m.

A Look At Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings had liabilities of US$697.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.80b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.08b as well as receivables valued at US$256.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.16b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$173.5m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings reported revenue of US$1.2b, which is a gain of 96%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$12m at the EBIT level. Reflecting on this and the significant total liabilities, it's hard to know what to say about the stock because of our intense dis-affinity for it. Like every long-shot we're sure it has a glossy presentation outlining its blue-sky potential. But we note that trailing twelve month EBIT is worse than the free cash flow of US$316m and the profit of US$156m. So while its ongoing EBIT might disappoint, it has a fair bit going for it! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

