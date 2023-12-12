Liberty Steel's Czech plant plans furnace restart in January, higher production

Adds paragraphs 2-6

PRAGUE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Czech steel maker Liberty Ostrava will restart its blast furnace in January and increase production, the company said on Tuesday.

Liberty Ostrava, part of the Liberty Steel group owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, temporarily shut its only operational furnace, number 3, in October amid a drop in European demand.

Last month, it won a court order protecting it from its energy supplier and said it was preparing a restructuring plan.

Liberty Ostrava said a proposed optimisation plan, taking into account a challenging European steel market, would focus on cost savings by interrupting the production of several products with little or no demand.

It will also seek favourable purchases of semi-finished products to use to roll into final products, and will analyse the use of coking plants as it is currently cheaper to buy than produce, it said.

Based in the eastern city of Ostrava, the company is a major steel products supplier with an annual capacity of 3.6 million metric tons and employing thousands.

It said it was continuing talks with its energy supplier on prices.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

