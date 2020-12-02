Liberty Steel to begin due diligence on Thyssenkrupp steel business

Liberty Steel, which last month unveiled a non-binding indicative offer for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, will shortly begin detailed due diligence, it said on Wednesday.

Last week, sources told Reuters that Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE was likely to give Britain's Liberty Steel, headed by metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, access to the books of its steel unit.

