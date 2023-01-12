US Markets

Liberty Steel suspends some UK plants due to power prices

Credit: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

January 12, 2023 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Liberty Steel, owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, said on Thursday it plans to suspend operations at two British plants and trim output at others due to high power prices.

The restructuring may result in up to 440 job losses, Liberty Steel added in a statement.

Liberty Steel is part of Gupta's family conglomerate, GFG Alliance, which has been refinancing its cash-starved businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply chain finance firm Greensill filed for insolvency in March 2021.

The Liberty Steel plants at Newport, Wales and West Bromwich near Birmingham will be idled while primary steel output will be reduced at Rotherham in northern England, the company said.

"The production of some commodity grade products at Rotherham and downstream mills has become unviable in the short term due to high energy costs and imports."

Liberty Steel hoped to restart production when the market and operating conditions allowed, it added.

The Liberty Steel group, which has operations in Britain, Europe, the United States, Australia and Asia, said last November it had reached a deal to restructure much of its debt.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.