Liberty Steel names ex-ArcelorMittal executive to top role

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Privately owned Liberty Steel Group said on Monday it has appointed a former executive of ArcelorMittal MT.AS to a top role in the firm.

Paramjit Kahlon will become chief executive of primary steel and integrating mining at British-based Liberty Steel, part of the GFG Alliance, the steelmaker said in a statement.

GFG, a conglomerate owned by the family of British commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, announced last October it was merging its steel operations into a new entity to be ready for a potential listing.

At ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steel group, Kahlon was chief executive for CIS and the Middle East until last December and had also been chief technology officer.

Liberty Steel, with annual capacity of 18 million tonnes of steel products, has operations in 10 countries and 30,000 employees.

