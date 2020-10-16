Liberty Steel makes non-binding offer for Thyssenkrupp steel unit

No financial details were disclosed.

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Privately-held Liberty Steel has made a non-binding offer for the steel unit of German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, the group said on Friday.

"Liberty Steel is convinced that a combination with Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe can be the right answer from an economic, social, and environmental perspective," the group said in a statement.

No financial details were disclosed.

