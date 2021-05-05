Liberty Steel appoints committee to refinance, restructure

Contributor
Eric Onstad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

Liberty Steel has launched a committee charged with restructuring and refinancing the group after its biggest lender Greensill Capital went into insolvency in March, it said on Wednesday.

The group, owned by the family of tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, said in a statement that four new board director would form the committee and focus on fixing or selling underperforming units.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)

