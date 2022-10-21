Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Liberty SiriusXM Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$31b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Liberty SiriusXM Group has an ROCE of 7.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Liberty SiriusXM Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Liberty SiriusXM Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Liberty SiriusXM Group Tell Us?

Liberty SiriusXM Group has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 21% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Liberty SiriusXM Group's ROCE

To bring it all together, Liberty SiriusXM Group has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Liberty SiriusXM Group that we think you should be aware of.

