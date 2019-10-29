Liberty Property (LPT) Soars: Stock Adds 13.7% in Session

Liberty Property Trust LPT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 14% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $50.26 to $51.42 in the past one-month time frame.



The move came after the news that Prologis has agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction, valued at about $12.6 billion.



The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Liberty Property currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

