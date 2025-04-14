LIBERTY OILFIELD SVS Earnings Preview: Recent $LBRT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LIBERTY OILFIELD SVS ($LBRT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $973,820,703 and earnings of $0.05 per share.

LIBERTY OILFIELD SVS Insider Trading Activity

LIBERTY OILFIELD SVS insiders have traded $LBRT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER A WRIGHT (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $2,309,312 .

. MICHAEL STOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,434,902.

LIBERTY OILFIELD SVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of LIBERTY OILFIELD SVS stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIBERTY OILFIELD SVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LBRT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

LIBERTY OILFIELD SVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LBRT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LBRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $25.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Keith Mackey from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $19.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 James West from Evercore ISI set a target price of $24.0 on 10/17/2024

