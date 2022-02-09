World Markets
Liberty Oilfield Services shares tumble on disappointing results

Liz Hampton
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. hydraulic fracturing firm Liberty Oilfield Services LBRT.N fell as much as 7% in early trading on Wednesday after the company's fourth-quarter results fell short of expectations.

The company reported a net loss of $57 million, or 31 cents per share, for the quarter. The company's earnings were negatively impacted by some $20 million in integration costs associated with its acquisition of rival Schlumberger's U.S. fracking assets last year.

"Integration-related costs are still with us today, impacting our bottom-line results," Chief Executive Officer Chris Wright said in a release. He said January had been a "turning point" in moving beyond the cost pressures.

Wall Street analysts said the results were negative, pointing to the higher costs.

Shares were last trading down 4.16% at $11.26

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Mark Porter)

