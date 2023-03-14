Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $13.51, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.68% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had lost 13.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Liberty Oilfield Services as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Liberty Oilfield Services is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2833.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.25 billion, up 57.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $5.25 billion, which would represent changes of +62.09% and +26.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Liberty Oilfield Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Liberty Oilfield Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.35, which means Liberty Oilfield Services is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that LBRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.