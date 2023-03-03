Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $16.40, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 12.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 7.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Liberty Oilfield Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Liberty Oilfield Services is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2833.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 58.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $5.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.09% and +26.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.16.

It is also worth noting that LBRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

