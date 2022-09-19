Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $13.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had lost 6% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.21% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Liberty Oilfield Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 372.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, up 59.43% from the year-ago period.

LBRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +266.67% and +54.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Liberty Oilfield Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.85.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

