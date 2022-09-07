Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed the most recent trading day at $14.62, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 11.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Liberty Oilfield Services as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 372.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, up 59.43% from the year-ago period.

LBRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +266.67% and +54.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.73% higher. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.2, so we one might conclude that Liberty Oilfield Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LBRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



