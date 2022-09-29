Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $12.68, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had lost 14.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Liberty Oilfield Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 19, 2022. On that day, Liberty Oilfield Services is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 390.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, up 59.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $3.83 billion, which would represent changes of +277.45% and +54.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.6.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



