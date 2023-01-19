Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $14.66, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had lost 7.17% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Liberty Oilfield Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 336.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 74.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.28, so we one might conclude that Liberty Oilfield Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.