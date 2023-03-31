Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed the most recent trading day at $12.81, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had lost 23.37% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Liberty Oilfield Services as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2833.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 billion, up 59.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $5.26 billion, which would represent changes of +62.56% and +26.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.

Meanwhile, LBRT's PEG ratio is currently 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LBRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.