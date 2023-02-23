Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $15.15, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had lost 1.78% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.49% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Liberty Oilfield Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Liberty Oilfield Services is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2833.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 58.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $5.25 billion, which would represent changes of +62.09% and +26.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.54% higher. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Liberty Oilfield Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.35 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.68, which means Liberty Oilfield Services is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, LBRT's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

