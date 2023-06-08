Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed the most recent trading day at $13.72, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 12.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Liberty Oilfield Services as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 74.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion, up 36.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion, which would represent changes of +65.88% and +21.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower within the past month. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.57.

Meanwhile, LBRT's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LBRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LBRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

