Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $12.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had lost 18.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Liberty Oilfield Services as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2833.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 57.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $5.25 billion, which would represent changes of +62.09% and +26.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.

Meanwhile, LBRT's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

