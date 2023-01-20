Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $14.72, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had lost 4.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Liberty Oilfield Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2023. On that day, Liberty Oilfield Services is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 336.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, up 74.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. Liberty Oilfield Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Liberty Oilfield Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.28, which means Liberty Oilfield Services is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

