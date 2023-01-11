Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $16.26, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 2.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Liberty Oilfield Services as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 336.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 74.68% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.4% higher. Liberty Oilfield Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.26, so we one might conclude that Liberty Oilfield Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.