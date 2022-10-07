Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $15.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 3.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Liberty Oilfield Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2022. On that day, Liberty Oilfield Services is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 390.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, up 59.8% from the prior-year quarter.

LBRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $3.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +277.45% and +54.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Liberty Oilfield Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.28.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



