Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $14.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 1.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector 0%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.51%.

Liberty Oilfield Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 390.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, up 59.8% from the year-ago period.

LBRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $3.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +277.45% and +54.83%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



